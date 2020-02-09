Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:57 AM
Home Sports

Serena, Kenin give US 2-0 Fed Cup lead over Latvia

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin

LOS ANGELES, FEB 8: Newly minted Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams gave the United States a commanding 2-0 lead over Latvia on the opening day of their Fed Cup qualifying tie on Friday.
Williams survived a late wobble to beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) in the final match of the night in Everett, Washington.
Kenin had put the United States up 1-0 with a brisk 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.
Williams followed with a hard-fought win over Ostapenko that improved her perfect record in Fed Cup singles to 14-0.
"I'm really proud of being able to get the win for the team," said Williams, who was ousted in the third round of the Australian Open in her latest bid to match Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.
Williams needed two tiebreakers and one hour and 46 minutes to do it.
She appeared poised to finish Ostapenko off after breaking for a 6-5 lead in the second set, but she was broken herself in the next game and dropped the first two points of the ensuing tiebreaker.
But Williams won five straight points to take a 5-2 lead in the decider, and Ostapenko double-faulted to give her a match point that Williams seized.
Two double-faults had been costly for Ostapenko in the first-set tiebreaker as well, giving Williams the upper hand after an opening set in which they went toe-to-toe after an early exchange of breaks.
Williams is playing in her first Fed Cup match since 2018 -- when she played doubles with her sister, Venus.
She hadn't played singles in the women's nations event since 2015, but with the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon the US veteran was all-in on tennis as "a team sport now."
Serena Williams

Serena Williams

In that vein she added thanks to her "incredible partner" Kenin.
"I was so excited," Williams said of seeing Kenin capture her first Grand Slam title just six days earlier with an upset of two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final.
Kenin needed only 68 minutes to get past 41st-ranked Sevastova, showing no sign of a let down after her Melbourne triumph.
"I was obviously a little nervous coming in after Australia," Kenin said. "I felt tired, but I tried to get that out of my mind and just represent and do what I do best."
Kenin will have a chance to seal the tie for the United States when she meets Ostapenko on Saturday, with a place in the finals in Budapest in April is on the line.
    
Osaka endures surprise
Fed Cup loss to Sorribes
A tearful Naomi Osaka followed up her Australian Open disappointment with another surprise defeat on Friday when she was beaten 6-0, 6-3 by world number 78 Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Fed Cup.




Spain took an unexpected lead over Japan in the tie in Cartagena after Sorribes Tormo capitalised on a careless performance from Osaka, who made an astonishing 50 unforced errors in the 15 games.
Carla Suarez Navarro then made it 2-0 to the hosts after she eased past Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-4.
Sorribes Tormo enjoyed the backing of a sizeable home crowd at La Manga Club and her consistency proved too much for Osaka, who has never played her best on clay.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena, Kenin give US 2-0 Fed Cup lead over Latvia
Guardiola wants Messi to stay with Barcelona
FA take no action against Liverpool for alleged Man City hack
Federer, Nadal play to record crowd in Cape Town
USA, Canada book Olympic women's football berths
5th KSRM golf tournament held
Camp for Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup hockey in full swing
New Zealand win ODI series over India


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft