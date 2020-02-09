Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:56 AM
Home Sports

5th KSRM golf tournament held

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

5th KSRM golf tournament held

5th KSRM golf tournament held

CHATTOGRAM, FEB 08: The 5th KSRM Golf Tournament held at the Bhatiary Golf & Country Club on Friday.
The Tournament was sponsored by KSRM.
In the closing ceremony, Bhatiary Golf and Country Club President and 24th Infantry Division GOC Major General SM Matiur Rahman was present as a chief guest while KSRM Deputy Managing Director Shahriar Jahan inaugurated the tournament.
In the program, KSRM's Marketing and Sales Director Retd Brigadier General M Shahidur Rahman, Plant Director Retd Commodore Shamsul Kabir, General Manager (Marketing and Sales) Jasim Uddin, General Manager (Market Research and Development Wing Retd Colonel Ashfaqul Islam, Deputy General Manager Shahid Alam, brand division coordinator Abu Sufyan were present among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena, Kenin give US 2-0 Fed Cup lead over Latvia
Guardiola wants Messi to stay with Barcelona
FA take no action against Liverpool for alleged Man City hack
Federer, Nadal play to record crowd in Cape Town
USA, Canada book Olympic women's football berths
5th KSRM golf tournament held
Camp for Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup hockey in full swing
New Zealand win ODI series over India


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft