

5th KSRM golf tournament held

The Tournament was sponsored by KSRM.

In the closing ceremony, Bhatiary Golf and Country Club President and 24th Infantry Division GOC Major General SM Matiur Rahman was present as a chief guest while KSRM Deputy Managing Director Shahriar Jahan inaugurated the tournament.

In the program, KSRM's Marketing and Sales Director Retd Brigadier General M Shahidur Rahman, Plant Director Retd Commodore Shamsul Kabir, General Manager (Marketing and Sales) Jasim Uddin, General Manager (Market Research and Development Wing Retd Colonel Ashfaqul Islam, Deputy General Manager Shahid Alam, brand division coordinator Abu Sufyan were present among others.























