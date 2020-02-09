Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:56 AM
Camp for Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup hockey in full swing

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020

The national hockey camp for the next edition of Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup-2020 going in full swing under the supervision of head coach Mamunur Rashid.
The Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup is scheduled to be held on June 4-14 in Dhaka with the participation of 10 countries. The tournament will be held with the name of Bangabandhu to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.
The 10 participating countries are India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, China, Oman, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and host Bangladesh.
The camp began on November last year and again resumed in December after the Victory Day Hockey competition. The camp will again take a 12-day recess from February 12 due to Shaheed Smrity Hockey competition starting from February 15.
Talking to BSS today (Saturday), Mamunur Rashid said the BHF had called the camp through open trial in November last year where initially 80 players were picked up.
He said the camp was eventually trimmed to 46 players after giving those 15 days training and now it is undergoing with 36 players who are going through rigorous two sessions training at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
When asked their target in the Junior Asia Cup Hockey, Mamun firmly said, "Off course we're hoping to play the final of the tournament but our main target is to qualify in the Junior World Cup Hockey as the four best teams of Junior Asia Cup tournament will qualify in the Junior World Cup Hockey."    -BSS


