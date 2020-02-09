Bowlers put South Zone in command in BCL





At stumps of the day, East Zone were reduced to 270-5 in their first innings, still trailing by 212 runs of the South Zone.

Nasir Hossain and Zakir Hasan were batting on 12 and 13 runs respectively before the umpires called it a day.

South Zone, who resumed the day on 443-6, were finally dismissed for 482.

East Zone openers-Pinak Ghosh and Mohammad Ashraful helped the side make a decent start by sharing 146 runs, which indicated that they would fight neck-to-neck with South Zone.

But that was not to be. Skipper Abdur Razzak broke through with the wicket of Ashraful who made 71 before Farhad Reza made further inroads, removing Pinak Ghosh for 80.

Mahedi Hasan who blasted 85 ball-112 with willow then appeared in the stage with a double strike, getting rid of captain Imrul Kayes (28) and Afif Hossain (15).

Razzak however made it South Zone's day by dismissing set Yasir Ali who struck 44. Both Razzak and Mahedi ended with two wickets conceding 102 and 98 runs respectively.

Earlier, Nurul Hasan was dismissed for overnight 155 as South Zone experienced a batting collapse to be all out for 482

from 443-6.

East Zone's pacer Hasan Mahmud took the key scalp of Nurul Hasan who smashed 19 fours and three sixes in his 222 ball-155.

Left-arm spinner Saqlain Sajib sliced the lower order to make sure that South won't cross the 500-run mark.

Sajib finished this innings with 3-126 while Rejaur Rahman also scalped 3-96. Hasan Mahmud picked up 2-72. -BSS















The South Zone bowlers complemented their batsmen's effort to put the side in command over the East Zone after the second day's play of the second round of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Saturday.At stumps of the day, East Zone were reduced to 270-5 in their first innings, still trailing by 212 runs of the South Zone.Nasir Hossain and Zakir Hasan were batting on 12 and 13 runs respectively before the umpires called it a day.South Zone, who resumed the day on 443-6, were finally dismissed for 482.East Zone openers-Pinak Ghosh and Mohammad Ashraful helped the side make a decent start by sharing 146 runs, which indicated that they would fight neck-to-neck with South Zone.But that was not to be. Skipper Abdur Razzak broke through with the wicket of Ashraful who made 71 before Farhad Reza made further inroads, removing Pinak Ghosh for 80.Mahedi Hasan who blasted 85 ball-112 with willow then appeared in the stage with a double strike, getting rid of captain Imrul Kayes (28) and Afif Hossain (15).Razzak however made it South Zone's day by dismissing set Yasir Ali who struck 44. Both Razzak and Mahedi ended with two wickets conceding 102 and 98 runs respectively.Earlier, Nurul Hasan was dismissed for overnight 155 as South Zone experienced a batting collapse to be all out for 482from 443-6.East Zone's pacer Hasan Mahmud took the key scalp of Nurul Hasan who smashed 19 fours and three sixes in his 222 ball-155.Left-arm spinner Saqlain Sajib sliced the lower order to make sure that South won't cross the 500-run mark.Sajib finished this innings with 3-126 while Rejaur Rahman also scalped 3-96. Hasan Mahmud picked up 2-72. -BSS