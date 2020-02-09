Player registration window reopened





Consequently, the participating clubs got another chance to register some new players for the season. The window will be closed on 12 February, Wednesday.

Earlier, after a gap of about six years, the Federation committee announced that it may arrange the event in December last year. But, later rescheduled that for 31 January and yet failed to stay at that date and rescheduled the event for the second week of February. The first week is already gone and the clubs are still waiting for a cue from the authority.

In spite of that fact, there was another problem that needed to be solved. Due to unprofessionalism of a few clubs, many of the booters of the national team had not gotten any club yet. The committee had taken this decision to solve the embarrassing issue, explained a press release from BFF to the media on Saturday.









The league will be played at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur in Dhaka. But, the press release did not refer to any final date of the event. So, the fans, once again, will have to wait for the decision of BFF Woman's Football League Committee.





