Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:56 AM
Home Sports

Bangladesh Cricket Team’s tour to Pakistan 2020

Hosts construct skyscraper utilizing guests' mistakes

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

Pakistan's Babar Azam (R back) celebrates with teammate Asad Shafiq after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 8, 2020. photo: AFP

Pakistan's Babar Azam (R back) celebrates with teammate Asad Shafiq after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 8, 2020. photo: AFP

After apprehensive batting, Bangladesh were lethargic while fielding and dropped catches that paved the way for Pakistan to set a huge 1st innings total. Home side had taken 109 runs' lead with seven wickets at hand after the end of the play of day-2 of the Rawalpindi Test on Saturday.
Bangladesh were wrapped up for 233 runs in their 1st innings on Friday sustaining 82.5 overs and Pakistan were not asked for start batting for few overs considering low light. Hosts started batting in the morning on the following day and lost their opener Abid Ali just after opening the team account. Abid returned without scoring. Abu Jayed Rahi brought the early breakthrough for Bangladesh in the second over of the innings.
But Sensible and dominating whiffing from Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali took Pakistan to a superior stance in the 1st session of the day. They went for lunch with 95 for two. Azhar was the second man to go. He gathered 34 runs.
Generosity of Ebadot Hossain and wicketkeeper Liton Das gave Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Shan Masood lives. Both of them picked up centuries. Ebadot failed to grip the easy catch of Babar at mid-off. Babar was two then. Liton possibly made even bigger mistake. The 3rd ball of 45th over delivered by Rubel Hossain kissed the bat of Masood but none among Bangladesh fielders including Liton heard anything and appealed for the wicket! But snicko meter showed big spike later on.
Masood however, had gone for 100 runs but Babar kept ruling over Bangladesh bowlers with 143 runs and is sure to resume batting today. Asad Shafique remained unbeaten with 60 runs as Pakistan were at 342 for three before the game of the day being stumped.
Abu Jayed Rahi took two wickets and Taijul Islam got the rest one wicket for Bangladesh. Mominul once again showed weakness in utilizing available resources properly. He was reluctant in using other spinners other than Taijul Islam. Taijul was seen to bowl for 27 overs at a stretch from one end. Mahmudullah was given the ball but for two overs only. A quality spinner like Saif Hasan was not invited even for a single throw.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena, Kenin give US 2-0 Fed Cup lead over Latvia
Guardiola wants Messi to stay with Barcelona
FA take no action against Liverpool for alleged Man City hack
Federer, Nadal play to record crowd in Cape Town
USA, Canada book Olympic women's football berths
5th KSRM golf tournament held
Camp for Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup hockey in full swing
New Zealand win ODI series over India


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft