Hosts construct skyscraper utilizing guests' mistakes



Pakistan's Babar Azam (R back) celebrates with teammate Asad Shafiq after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 8, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh were wrapped up for 233 runs in their 1st innings on Friday sustaining 82.5 overs and Pakistan were not asked for start batting for few overs considering low light. Hosts started batting in the morning on the following day and lost their opener Abid Ali just after opening the team account. Abid returned without scoring. Abu Jayed Rahi brought the early breakthrough for Bangladesh in the second over of the innings.

But Sensible and dominating whiffing from Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali took Pakistan to a superior stance in the 1st session of the day. They went for lunch with 95 for two. Azhar was the second man to go. He gathered 34 runs.

Generosity of Ebadot Hossain and wicketkeeper Liton Das gave Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Shan Masood lives. Both of them picked up centuries. Ebadot failed to grip the easy catch of Babar at mid-off. Babar was two then. Liton possibly made even bigger mistake. The 3rd ball of 45th over delivered by Rubel Hossain kissed the bat of Masood but none among Bangladesh fielders including Liton heard anything and appealed for the wicket! But snicko meter showed big spike later on.

Masood however, had gone for 100 runs but Babar kept ruling over Bangladesh bowlers with 143 runs and is sure to resume batting today. Asad Shafique remained unbeaten with 60 runs as Pakistan were at 342 for three before the game of the day being stumped.

Abu Jayed Rahi took two wickets and Taijul Islam got the rest one wicket for Bangladesh. Mominul once again showed weakness in utilizing available resources properly. He was reluctant in using other spinners other than Taijul Islam. Taijul was seen to bowl for 27 overs at a stretch from one end. Mahmudullah was given the ball but for two overs only. A quality spinner like Saif Hasan was not invited even for a single throw.















