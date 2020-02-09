Junior Tigers bent on lifting trophy beating India



Priyam Garg, captain of India and Mohammad Akbar Ali, captain of Bangladesh pictured during a Captains photocall ahead of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final 2020 at JB Marks Oval on February 08, 2020 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. photo: ICC

Nobody is favourites in a 'like for like' side's final. Both the neighbours reached in the final remaining unbeaten. Bangladesh smashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets, Scotland by seven wickets and shared points with Pakistan in group stage. They blew away hosts South Africa by 104 runs in the quarterfinal and demeaned New Zealand by six wickets in the semifinal to make their maiden manifestation in the final of the World Cup. India on the other hand, defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Japan in the group stage; outclassed Australia and Pakistan in the knock matches.

If Junior Tigers break the India-jinx! This Bangladesh team have capability to beat Indian boys. They had beaten the same rivals in the tri-nation tournament in England last year but lost in the final like Bangladesh senior team. Senior Bangladesh side lost in all the final of multinational events they played against India. The only success story of beating India in final was credited to Bangladesh Women's cricket team. They clinched the title of the 7th ACC Women's Asia Cup in 2018 beating India by three wickets.

However, Bangladesh have a strong, rhythmic and consistent batting line-up combining Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain [3], Shamim Hossain and skipper Akbar Ali. India also have a reliable batting order. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena and captain Priyam Garg are on high with the bat in this tournament so far. Their biggest strength is their bowling attack. Pacers Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh along with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi enabled skipper with a varied option to defend any total.

Bangladesh are also blessed with a diversified bowling attack. Pacemen Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are phenomenal while spinner Rakibul Hasan is the proven wicket taker in the tent. Bangladesh also will get the service of two quality all-rounders Shamim Hossain and Hasan Murad.

Weather forecast reveals ominous sign for uninterrupted cricket. Over 2mm rain shows on the day of final. Following day is kept as reserved day but persistent rain is forecasted on February 9 as well.















