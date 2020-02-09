DIU achieves membership of GUNi

Daffodil International University (DIU) achieved the membership of The Global University Network for Innovation (GUNi). Through the membership, DIU will be able to collaborate with the renowned European Universities and will have the opportunity to work on the financing of the universities & share the exchange opportunities. GUNi is an international network created in 1999 and supported by the UNESCO and the Catalan Association of Public Universities (ACUP). It's currently composed of 227 members from 80 countries, which includes the UNESCO Chairs in Higher Education, higher education institutions, research centers and networks related to innovation and the social commitment of higher education.