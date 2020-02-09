

Orientation programme held at Eastern University

The orientation programme for the under graduate students of Eastern University of fall 2019 & spring 2020 held at the university's permanent campus on February 8, 2019.Renowned Educationist & Writer Prof Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal graced the occasion as chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Akhtar Hossain chaired the programme. Emeritus Prof Dr Mohammad Kaykobad delivered the welcome speech. The Chairman of the board of trustees of Eastern University Sk Sayedur Rahman was the guest of Honour.Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that for success in life hard work is essential with educational qualification. He also advised the students to be a real man. He suggested to the students to proper utilization of the Brain.