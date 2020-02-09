Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Freshers reception and orientation programme held at SEU

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Eduvista Desk

Freshers reception and orientation programme held at SEU

Freshers reception and orientation programme held at SEU


Freshers reception & orientation programme of the newly admitted students of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) Department for spring semester 2020 under the School of Science & Engineering (SSE) of Southeast University (SEU) held at the seminar hall of on February 5, 2020.
Vice-Chancellor of SEU Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam chaired the programme while Mohammad Arfe Elahi, CTO, Accesses to Information Programme, was the chief guest. Lt Col ABM Asaduzzaman, psc (Retd), Principal, Banani Bidyaniketan School and College attended the programme as special guest. Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU welcomed newly enrolled students. Shahriar Manzoor, Chairman of CSE Department, SEU introduced respective faculty members to the students. Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BoT also addressed in the programme. Among others, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students and their guardians were present at the programme.


