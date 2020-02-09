AHC Degree College re-elects Shirin Akhter

Shirin Akhter MP, JSD (Inu) General Secretary & uncompromising leader has been re-elected as a Chairman of Abdul Haque Chowdhury (AHC) Degree College governing body at her own Constituency Feni-1 in Chhagalnaiya Upzilla. Almost 3 thousands students of the disciplines of HSC, degree & eight subjects oriented honours & masters degree are studying in this private college. The holistic leadership of Shirin Akhter, MP this college has been improved day by day it's structure & standard level of study.