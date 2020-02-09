UIU holds 6th convocation

Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:55 AM
Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Eduvista Desk

The 6th convocation of United International University (UIU) held on 6th February 2020, at UIU Campus, Dhaka. Dr Dipu Moni, Minister, Ministry of Education, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh presided over the ceremony on behalf of the Honourable President & Chancellor. Prof Dr Gowher Rizvi, Advisor to the Honourable Prime Minister on International Affairs was present as the Convocation Speaker. The ceremony was also addressed by Hasan Mahmood Raja, Chairman, Board of Trustees, UIU and Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of UIU.
Education Minister, Dr Dipu Moni, in her speech opined that the private universities must take measures to remove all the barriers in respect of imparting quality higher education in their own interest.  More sincere endeavours of the private universities are required to attain the desired goal.




  A total of 2352 students from different disciplines were conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees while four meritorious students received gold medals for their excellent results.    


