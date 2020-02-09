

BINA gets new director









Prior this, he served as the department head of biotechnology department, head and chief scientific officer of plant breeding department. He has also worked as a consultant for nuclear agriculture research in Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Sierra Leone under the UN International Atomic Energy Agency. His 141 research articles published in recognized journals of home and abroad.





Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam appointed as director of administration and support service of Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA). He officially joined his work place on February 4, 2020.Prior this, he served as the department head of biotechnology department, head and chief scientific officer of plant breeding department. He has also worked as a consultant for nuclear agriculture research in Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Sierra Leone under the UN International Atomic Energy Agency. His 141 research articles published in recognized journals of home and abroad.