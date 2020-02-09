Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:55 AM
Home Eduvista

Stamford University’s English dept holds freshman orientation

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Eduvista Desk

Stamford University’s English dept holds freshman orientation

Stamford University’s English dept holds freshman orientation

The freshman orientation of spring 2020 held at the Department of English in Stamford University Bangladesh on February 4, 2020. A total of 52 undergraduates belonging to batch-72 attended the programme on Siddheswari campus.
Sheikh Nahid Neazy, chair of the department, gave a welcome address while the campus coordinators, Fatima Tabsun and Farhana Ferdouse, spoke on the occasion. Azizul Haque, Student Affairs Coordinator and Associate Professor of the department, gave some valuable tips about how to deal with rules and regulations on campus and how to be a life-long learner.




Some senior students of the department handed the gift packs to the newly admitted students and welcomed them in a pleasant manner. Faculty members were also present at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DIU achieves membership of GUNi
Vice-Chancellor of BUET Prof Dr Saiful Islam delivering his inaugural rnspeech
Orientation programme held at Eastern University
Freshers reception and orientation programme held at SEU
AHC Degree College re-elects Shirin Akhter
UIU holds 6th convocation
BINA gets new director
Stamford University’s English dept holds freshman orientation


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft