

Stamford University’s English dept holds freshman orientation

The freshman orientation of spring 2020 held at the Department of English in Stamford University Bangladesh on February 4, 2020. A total of 52 undergraduates belonging to batch-72 attended the programme on Siddheswari campus.Sheikh Nahid Neazy, chair of the department, gave a welcome address while the campus coordinators, Fatima Tabsun and Farhana Ferdouse, spoke on the occasion. Azizul Haque, Student Affairs Coordinator and Associate Professor of the department, gave some valuable tips about how to deal with rules and regulations on campus and how to be a life-long learner.Some senior students of the department handed the gift packs to the newly admitted students and welcomed them in a pleasant manner. Faculty members were also present at the programme.