

NU initiates an MPhil-PhD course on Bangabandhu

National University (NU) decided to start an MPhil-PhD course on the subject of research on 'Political thoughts, social beliefs and ideals of Bangabandhu' at the 91th meeting of the Academic Council on February 8, 2020. The meeting was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of NU Prof Harun-or-Rashid.According to the decision of the meeting, MPhil leading to PhD Regulation 2019 and syllabus under the War of Liberation, Bangabandhu and Bangladesh Research Institute were approved. The institute also approved the creation of 20 teacher posts at different stages.In addition, it has been also decided that the 20 number based on incourse exam and absence count of the honours-masters examination in the affiliated colleges of the National University cancelled from the next year.