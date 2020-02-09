Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:55 AM
Home Eduvista

Government of Flanders awards Master Mind Scholarships

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Eduvista Desk

Government of Flanders Masters Degree
Deadline:  30 April 2020 (annual)
Study in:  Belgium
Brief description:
The Flemish Ministry of Education awards scholarships to outstanding students for Master programmes in Flanders and Brussels. The programme aims to promote Flanders and Brussels as a top study destination.
Host Institution(s):
*KU Leuven / University of Leuven
*University of Antwerp
*Ghent University
*Hasselt University
*Vrije Universiteit Brussel
*Antwerp Maritime Academy
*Artesis Plantijn University College Antwerp
*Erasmus University College Brussels
*Karel de Grote University College
*LUCA School of Arts
*PXL University College
*University College Ghent
Level/Field of study:
Eligible Masters Degree Programmes offered at participating Flemish Institutions except preparatory programmes, bridging programmes or distance learning.
Number of Awards: 30
Target group:
International students from all countries. There are a number of scholarships reserved for students from certain countries: Japan (3), Mexico (3), Palestine (2), USA (5).
Scholarship value/duration:
The incoming student is awarded a scholarship of maximum 8,000Euro per academic year. The Flemish Host Institution can ask the applicant for a tuition fee of maximum 111.9Euro per year. This rate may increase slightly from year to year.
The duration of mobility is one academic year for a Master programme of 60 ECTS and two academic years for a master programme of 120 ECTS.
Eligibility:
*The applicant applies to take up a Master degree programme at a higher education institution in Flanders (hereafter 'Flemish host institution').
* The applicant should have a high standard of academic performance and/or potential.  The student has a Grade Point Average of 3.5 out of 4.0 and has a good knowledge of the English language.
* The student has to be accepted by the Host institution to be able to receive the scholarship. Even if the Host institution's decision to accept the student is taken after the selection of the Master Mind Scholarships programme, this criterion applies.
* All nationalities can apply. The previous degree obtained should be from a higher education institution located outside Flanders.
* Students who are already enrolled in a Flemish higher education institution cannot apply.
See the full eligibility criteria at the 2020-2021 Master Mind Scholarship Guidelines (link found below)
Application instructions:
Students cannot apply directly. The application needs to be submitted online by the Flemish host institution. Deadline of applications varies but is 30 April 2020.  You must check the internal deadlines set by the Flemish Host Institution, which is earlier (1 February-20 March 2020).
It is important to read the 2020-2021 Master Mind Scholarship Guidelines and visit the official website (link found below) for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.
Official Scholarship Website:  http://www.studyinflanders.be/en/scholarship-programmes/master-mind-scholarships/


« PreviousNext »

