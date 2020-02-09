

The UN's SDG cannot be achieved without women empowerment. Similarly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision 2021 and 2041 will remain unaccomplished without women empowerment. The present government has contributed positively to ensure women empowerment. But there are still grey areas and real concerns as the state and the society must do more to guarantee the rights, dignity and security of women. The empowerment of women can never be real and sustainable if women are denied of equal rights with men, if women's dignity and honour are violated in the society and if insecurity of women persists in the country. Only a 'political will' of the government, a positive mindset of the society and a bold role of the media can ensure the coveted goal of women empowerment which is enshrined in our country's constitution and is the guiding vision and spirit of our 1971 War of Liberation





Fazilatun Nessa Indira

State Minister, Women and Children Affairs Ministry

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

"Prevention of violence and other forms of discriminations against women is possible if media launch massive awareness and people work together," she said as the chief guest.

She said when the present government successfully roots out terrorism from the society then why we cannot be able to eliminate violence against women.

Only we need to carry the move steadily, as still our people are not that much sensitive to the rights and dignity of women and such behavior is part of our culture, therefore we need some more time, she said.

The government has a long cherished vision to create a gender equal society and to ensure security to women and children across the country, she asserted.

Under this vision government has taken few measures so that the rights of the women and children could be ensured and disadvantaged women could be brought in the mainstream of the development by empowering them financially, she said.

Under this mission, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, at first chose the issue to ensure social safety and giving stipends targeting about 71 lakh (VGD women beneficiaries) destitutes and helpless.

Under this programme, poor divorced women will receive 30kg rice each every month throughout the next one year. Of them, around 27.76 lakh pregnant poor mothers received Tk 500 each as a maternity allowance.

The amount of maternity allowance has now been increased from Tk 500 to Tk 800 and at least eight lakh poor pregnant mothers will be covered under this scheme from the fiscal year 2019-2020 and the duration will be at least three years.

Besides 11.09 lakh mothers lactating mother received maternity allowance, about 22.00 lakh mothers received ten- day long training on health and nutrition and 63.50 lakh women (VGD beneficiaries) also received training on nutrition, social awareness and income generation.

Government also provided different trainings to women across the country for ensuring women's development, economic empowerment and making women entrepreneurs.

A total of 50,000 altra poor women received Tk. 15,000 each and about 30,000 marginal farmers, each received Tk. 10,600 from 22 upazilas under the districts of Noyga, Nator and Chapainababgong.

In addition about 8,000 women beneficiaries from eight upazilas under seven districts received Tk. 15,000 and training so that they can emerge as entrepreneurs under government's Component for Vulnerable Group Development (ICVGD) project.

Also poor and destitute women received about 17,000 sewing machines under this project.

As a part of giving protection to women and children, government also takes various steps includes construction of nine residential hostel facilities for working women with the capacity of 19,929 numbers of working women.

The State Minister thanked the Daily Observer for organising the round table discussion at a time when the nation is celebrating the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year. She said that Bangabandhu championed the cause of women and he guaranteed the rights and dignity of women in the country�s constitution.

She said that Bangabandhu�s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to implement the dreams of the Father of the Nation by ensuring the rights and dignity of women as per the country�s constitution. The present government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been making laws and taking measures to ensure the role of women in all sectors.







Selima Ahmad, MP

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

Selima Ahmad MP, President, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) said that the member of law enforcement agencies' denial regarding filing of complaints against criminals by women leads to discrimination and inequality.

Branding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina women friendly, she said that the PM gives highest priority to women's progress and empowerment but still the women face discrimination and inequality.

"We see government's constant efforts and willingness to ensure women development. As a part of this positive gesture we see government's declaration to distribute houses to homeless across the country as a part of Mujib Barsha."

These homeless who are they, they are women and government has targeted this group which is ultimately addressing the SDG issues, she said.

Referring to the increasing number of rapes, gang rapes and other forms of violence against women and girls child, she said that the denial of giving right to the marginal people by the law enforcement agencies is responsible for this menace.

"This denial breeds the culture of impunity. I have seen in my area how a rapist escaped the law due to influence of an OC. So we need to work more in this area like what steps can help in making the law enforcement agencies to be accountable and responsible to prevent such violence against women. Because such violence poses threats to women's security and progress," she said.

Urging other parliamentarians to work on the issue, she said that it is not possible for government to work alone for elimination of such threat rather we all need to work together.

She suggested introducing glass walls in all the offices so that in the office the movement of both man and woman is visible; she gave this suggestion as a part of preventing violence against women.

"It we introduce this glass walls then we can see a woman if she enters to her boss as a client or as an officer and the act on her," she observed.

We cannot tell every man that you should not act that violates dignity of women; rather we have to find out some mechanisms that prevents a man from committing unacceptable acts to women, she observed.







Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Editor, The Daily Observer

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

"The implementation of SDGs can uplift women's dignity and their rights and to ensure that people from every corner needs to work together," he said.

We must honour that one of the objectives of our Liberation War was to ensure the rights of women who constitute half of our population. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of the Nation, included the issue of women's rights and security in our country's constitution.

Still our women folks face discrimination, repression and violence.

Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a pioneer of women's right and empowerment and pursuing her political will and leadership has taken different initiatives and measures to protect women's right and safety.

"She is not only the Champion of the Earth but also a Champion of Women as she has been working boldly to secure women's dignity, rights and empowerment,"

Admiring women's success and position he noted that women are now equally march with their male counterpart in every segment of our society successfully.

"Women, are now having top positions in Parliament, Judiciary, bureaucracy, armed forces, business and different professions.

Government has taken various steps to implement the SDG goals and the women rights activists also put their continuous efforts to eliminate violence against women.

"But still we witness various forms of violence against women. Such menace against women, we cannot change within a short time rather it is a continuous process."

Mentioning the Vision 2021 and 2041 declared by the Prime Minister, he said that to achieve this vision the government must ensure that no woman lags behind in the society.

"If we want Prime Minister's two Visions come to reality then there is no alternative to guarantee women empowerment. We must keep in mind that half of our population is women so neglecting women folk implementation of SDG goals is not possible,"

Talking about the role of media, he said that the media is playing a vital role to change the present mindset and culture in our society that pose threats to rights, dignity and security of women.









Mir Mosharref Hossain Pakbir

Director, The Daily Observer

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

He asserted that a bold and positive role of the media can lead to policy decisions and change the existing mindset to ensure the rights, dignity and safety of women.

The Daily Observer will pursue its commitment to support the gender equality policy of the government to ensure women empowerment and stop violence against women.









Farida Yasmin

General Secretary, Jatiya Press Club

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

She hoped that the media will continue to play a vital role in changing the conservative mind set in the society that infringes the equal rights of women.

















Dr Marufi Khan Vice President, Bangladesh Mohila Samity

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

She said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shows her political will to empower women community as a guardian of woman empowerment.

"When we move and go a long way she (PM) is our ideal. Sometimes we face lots of problem but being a woman I should take my responsibility. We need to change people mind set for woman empowerment," she stated.

The right activists should think that men have responsibility to women as they are capable of doing their jobs and a woman should come in the main stream of jobs eventually as our PM has opened opportunities for women stream.

"Women should be well dressed but they should not be treated as a product. Why we call a girl a prostitute when we do not hate men who make girls prostitutes to satisfy their lusts," she questioned.









Nasimun Ara Haq

President, Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendra

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

The women journalist leader Nasimun also mentioned that female workers dominate the 90 percent resources in the apparel industry in the country that earns maximum foreign currency in trading.

"But it's an alarming part that the trend of rape and others women repression incidents are increasing day by day. On the other hand our economy is developing but the society is going back and we are living in the gray part of the current time period,"

Nasimun claimed the newspapers are presenting news of rape in fabricated way to attract readers while the social media geeks are happy to focus such news of violation. "Woman empowerment is not like we want more power than the male, but it means we want gender equality and balancing in the society. If we can't do this then we can't establish us as a civilized country. Women empowerment is not about or against male we want to do it as social revolution. We want to move forward together and that's why we should change our mentality first towards woman," she added.







Farzana Nahid

Director, Center for Innovation, North South University

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

Women's stories are linked with their ordeal which is full of painful struggles and challenges that very often a woman face in outside and inside her house.

These ordeals and sufferings are being perpetrated by her male counterparts.

So we need more male participation in the campaigns and awareness programme to eliminate violence against women and children.

Because women deal with male on daily basis, so it is important to transform the male mindset to a positive spirit through ensuring participation at all in various campaigns and awareness programmes.

Giving emphasise, she noted that the country's economy and policy system are mostly male dominated.

Therefore, they hardly pay any attention to addressing women's contribution to unpaid care work at home and the national statistical system (GDP).







Nilufer Ahmed Karim

President, Women Entrepreneurs' Association

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

"Every woman will not go for job some of them go for entrepreneurship as well. Our families and society should honour those who are doing house hold work, she observed.

She said in 2009, only four ministries worked with female gender projects but now 53 ministries are involved with women empowerment works. "We have budget but we don't have gender responsive budget. The state should do more to set up baby care center and women hostels for the empowerment of our working women," she observed.







Sharmin Islam

Women's Economic Empowerment Specialist and Gender Adviser, UNDP Bangladesh

Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5

She also noted that the existing discriminatory laws are needed to change to ensure gender equality. In her keynote paper, she said that partner violence against women and girls is widespread across the globe. In the most extreme cases, it can lead to death. Social norms and widespread impunity for perpetrators are key challenges to prevent these violence.

She presented a statistics that 1 in 5 women and girls aged 15-49, reportedly experiencing physical and or sexual violence by an intimate partner with in a 12 month period. 49 countries have no law specifically protecting women from domestic violence.

She said that women remain underrepresented in leadership and management level positions in the public and private sectors. While quotas have been implemented to boost women participation in politics and corporate boards, parity is far from reality.

She stated that proportion of women in national parliaments (single or lower house) globally was in the year of 2000-- 13.2%, in the year of 2017-- 23.4%. 39% of countries worldwide have used some form of quota system to increase women's representation in politics. Less than 1/3 of senior- and middle-management positions are held by women. 47% of world business leaders say they are in favour of gender quotas on corporate boards.Working together with governments, civil society, academia and other international agencies the programme will support efforts to increase the availability of data on gender equality and women's rights in order to inform policy and decision-making.

For SDG it is mandatory to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. Equal rights to economic resources, property ownership and financial services female land rights or ownership should be given.

She stated SDGs and Gender as crosscutting issue- Gender equality cuts across all 17 SDGs and is reflected in 45 targets and 54 indicators.

She presented the data that in Bangladesh Context- Labour Force Participation M 81.9% F 35.6%, Seats in Parliament Male 79.4% Female 20.6% and Gender Pay Gap is 23.1%. Proportion on day time spent on unpaid care work --F 3 times higher than M while Ownership of Land M70% W13% and Women subjected to physical/sexual violence 1 in 4 while Education B 97.1% G98.8%









She said priorities in Bangladesh should be to stop violence against women, end early marriage (some decline over time), recognise and reduce of unpaid care work, increase number of women in parliament (slowly increasing over time), policy and legal framework (women in legislative, judiciary and executive branches), raise women's human capabilities, increase their economic benefits, create environment for women's advancement, implement gender responsive budget.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established an inter-ministerial committee on SDG (Secretaries from 20 ministries). Mapping of ministries by targets, Ministries' action plans etc have largely been done.

Government is to follow society, high-level political buy-in for pursuing a coherent policy and regulatory environment to mainstream the SDGs across sectors, localization of SDGs and proper planning, monitoring and implementation of the provision of gender responsive planning and budgeting

She highlighted the role of media to create an alternative discourse of the ideal image of womanhood, raise civic awareness on SDGs (gender equality and women's rights), develop and publish gender sensitive content, highlight positive stories including positive masculinities and encourage good practices within media institutions. State Minister, Women and Children Affairs MinistryState Minister for Women and Children Affairs Ministry Fazilatun Nessa Indira said that media and people from all corners need to work together to turn the culture existing in society into a women friendly one."Prevention of violence and other forms of discriminations against women is possible if media launch massive awareness and people work together," she said as the chief guest.She said when the present government successfully roots out terrorism from the society then why we cannot be able to eliminate violence against women.Only we need to carry the move steadily, as still our people are not that much sensitive to the rights and dignity of women and such behavior is part of our culture, therefore we need some more time, she said.The government has a long cherished vision to create a gender equal society and to ensure security to women and children across the country, she asserted.Under this vision government has taken few measures so that the rights of the women and children could be ensured and disadvantaged women could be brought in the mainstream of the development by empowering them financially, she said.Under this mission, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, at first chose the issue to ensure social safety and giving stipends targeting about 71 lakh (VGD women beneficiaries) destitutes and helpless.Under this programme, poor divorced women will receive 30kg rice each every month throughout the next one year. Of them, around 27.76 lakh pregnant poor mothers received Tk 500 each as a maternity allowance.The amount of maternity allowance has now been increased from Tk 500 to Tk 800 and at least eight lakh poor pregnant mothers will be covered under this scheme from the fiscal year 2019-2020 and the duration will be at least three years.Besides 11.09 lakh mothers lactating mother received maternity allowance, about 22.00 lakh mothers received ten- day long training on health and nutrition and 63.50 lakh women (VGD beneficiaries) also received training on nutrition, social awareness and income generation.Government also provided different trainings to women across the country for ensuring women's development, economic empowerment and making women entrepreneurs.A total of 50,000 altra poor women received Tk. 15,000 each and about 30,000 marginal farmers, each received Tk. 10,600 from 22 upazilas under the districts of Noyga, Nator and Chapainababgong.In addition about 8,000 women beneficiaries from eight upazilas under seven districts received Tk. 15,000 and training so that they can emerge as entrepreneurs under government's Component for Vulnerable Group Development (ICVGD) project.Also poor and destitute women received about 17,000 sewing machines under this project.As a part of giving protection to women and children, government also takes various steps includes construction of nine residential hostel facilities for working women with the capacity of 19,929 numbers of working women.The State Minister thanked the Daily Observer for organising the round table discussion at a time when the nation is celebrating the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year. She said that Bangabandhu championed the cause of women and he guaranteed the rights and dignity of women in the country�s constitution.She said that Bangabandhu�s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to implement the dreams of the Father of the Nation by ensuring the rights and dignity of women as per the country�s constitution. The present government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been making laws and taking measures to ensure the role of women in all sectors.President, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI)Selima Ahmad MP, President, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) said that the member of law enforcement agencies' denial regarding filing of complaints against criminals by women leads to discrimination and inequality.Branding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina women friendly, she said that the PM gives highest priority to women's progress and empowerment but still the women face discrimination and inequality."We see government's constant efforts and willingness to ensure women development. As a part of this positive gesture we see government's declaration to distribute houses to homeless across the country as a part of Mujib Barsha."These homeless who are they, they are women and government has targeted this group which is ultimately addressing the SDG issues, she said.Referring to the increasing number of rapes, gang rapes and other forms of violence against women and girls child, she said that the denial of giving right to the marginal people by the law enforcement agencies is responsible for this menace."This denial breeds the culture of impunity. I have seen in my area how a rapist escaped the law due to influence of an OC. So we need to work more in this area like what steps can help in making the law enforcement agencies to be accountable and responsible to prevent such violence against women. Because such violence poses threats to women's security and progress," she said.Urging other parliamentarians to work on the issue, she said that it is not possible for government to work alone for elimination of such threat rather we all need to work together.She suggested introducing glass walls in all the offices so that in the office the movement of both man and woman is visible; she gave this suggestion as a part of preventing violence against women."It we introduce this glass walls then we can see a woman if she enters to her boss as a client or as an officer and the act on her," she observed.We cannot tell every man that you should not act that violates dignity of women; rather we have to find out some mechanisms that prevents a man from committing unacceptable acts to women, she observed.Editor, The Daily ObserverThe Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, who presided over the roundtable, said that only the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can ensure women's right and empowerment."The implementation of SDGs can uplift women's dignity and their rights and to ensure that people from every corner needs to work together," he said.We must honour that one of the objectives of our Liberation War was to ensure the rights of women who constitute half of our population. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of the Nation, included the issue of women's rights and security in our country's constitution.Still our women folks face discrimination, repression and violence.Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a pioneer of women's right and empowerment and pursuing her political will and leadership has taken different initiatives and measures to protect women's right and safety."She is not only the Champion of the Earth but also a Champion of Women as she has been working boldly to secure women's dignity, rights and empowerment,"Admiring women's success and position he noted that women are now equally march with their male counterpart in every segment of our society successfully."Women, are now having top positions in Parliament, Judiciary, bureaucracy, armed forces, business and different professions.Government has taken various steps to implement the SDG goals and the women rights activists also put their continuous efforts to eliminate violence against women."But still we witness various forms of violence against women. Such menace against women, we cannot change within a short time rather it is a continuous process."Mentioning the Vision 2021 and 2041 declared by the Prime Minister, he said that to achieve this vision the government must ensure that no woman lags behind in the society."If we want Prime Minister's two Visions come to reality then there is no alternative to guarantee women empowerment. We must keep in mind that half of our population is women so neglecting women folk implementation of SDG goals is not possible,"Talking about the role of media, he said that the media is playing a vital role to change the present mindset and culture in our society that pose threats to rights, dignity and security of women.Director, The Daily ObserverMir Mosharref Hossain Pakbir said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to build a non-communal country with secular ideals, equality and women empowerment.He asserted that a bold and positive role of the media can lead to policy decisions and change the existing mindset to ensure the rights, dignity and safety of women.The Daily Observer will pursue its commitment to support the gender equality policy of the government to ensure women empowerment and stop violence against women.General Secretary, Jatiya Press ClubFarida Yasmin said that women face discrimination and they are exposed to inequity and insecurity. Referring to her position as a General Secretary of the National Press club, she said that it was possible for her to hold this position due to enormous support from her male colleagues. "Women must go forward with the help of men as still we live in a patriarchal society," she said.She hoped that the media will continue to play a vital role in changing the conservative mind set in the society that infringes the equal rights of women.Vice President, Bangladesh Mohila SamityBangladesh is an example of women empowerment as the country's present government is led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is very much gender biased, Mohila Samity, Vice - President, Marufi khan said.She said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shows her political will to empower women community as a guardian of woman empowerment."When we move and go a long way she (PM) is our ideal. Sometimes we face lots of problem but being a woman I should take my responsibility. We need to change people mind set for woman empowerment," she stated.The right activists should think that men have responsibility to women as they are capable of doing their jobs and a woman should come in the main stream of jobs eventually as our PM has opened opportunities for women stream."Women should be well dressed but they should not be treated as a product. Why we call a girl a prostitute when we do not hate men who make girls prostitutes to satisfy their lusts," she questioned.President, Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik KendraWomen have significant contribution in driving the national economy to a developing one overcoming the challenges of male-dominated environment, Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendra President Nasimun Ara Huq said.The women journalist leader Nasimun also mentioned that female workers dominate the 90 percent resources in the apparel industry in the country that earns maximum foreign currency in trading."But it's an alarming part that the trend of rape and others women repression incidents are increasing day by day. On the other hand our economy is developing but the society is going back and we are living in the gray part of the current time period,"Nasimun claimed the newspapers are presenting news of rape in fabricated way to attract readers while the social media geeks are happy to focus such news of violation. "Woman empowerment is not like we want more power than the male, but it means we want gender equality and balancing in the society. If we can't do this then we can't establish us as a civilized country. Women empowerment is not about or against male we want to do it as social revolution. We want to move forward together and that's why we should change our mentality first towards woman," she added.Director, Center for Innovation, North South UniversityFarzana Nahid said that women's success comes with the cost of their bold struggle and innumerable sacrifice.Women's stories are linked with their ordeal which is full of painful struggles and challenges that very often a woman face in outside and inside her house.These ordeals and sufferings are being perpetrated by her male counterparts.So we need more male participation in the campaigns and awareness programme to eliminate violence against women and children.Because women deal with male on daily basis, so it is important to transform the male mindset to a positive spirit through ensuring participation at all in various campaigns and awareness programmes.Giving emphasise, she noted that the country's economy and policy system are mostly male dominated.Therefore, they hardly pay any attention to addressing women's contribution to unpaid care work at home and the national statistical system (GDP).President, Women Entrepreneurs' AssociationWomen Entrepreneurs' Association Chairperson Nilufer Ahmed Karim said the women empowerment means the women right to property and participation in all sectors of the society. Nilufer said women can work and earn money but the family, society and state do not give proper recognition to it."Every woman will not go for job some of them go for entrepreneurship as well. Our families and society should honour those who are doing house hold work, she observed.She said in 2009, only four ministries worked with female gender projects but now 53 ministries are involved with women empowerment works. "We have budget but we don't have gender responsive budget. The state should do more to set up baby care center and women hostels for the empowerment of our working women," she observed.Women's Economic Empowerment Specialist and Gender Adviser, UNDP BangladeshSharmin Islam emphasized on gender equality by 2030 as it requires urgent action to eliminate many root causes of discrimination that still curtail women's rights in private and public sectors.She also noted that the existing discriminatory laws are needed to change to ensure gender equality. In her keynote paper, she said that partner violence against women and girls is widespread across the globe. In the most extreme cases, it can lead to death. Social norms and widespread impunity for perpetrators are key challenges to prevent these violence.She presented a statistics that 1 in 5 women and girls aged 15-49, reportedly experiencing physical and or sexual violence by an intimate partner with in a 12 month period. 49 countries have no law specifically protecting women from domestic violence.She said that women remain underrepresented in leadership and management level positions in the public and private sectors. While quotas have been implemented to boost women participation in politics and corporate boards, parity is far from reality.She stated that proportion of women in national parliaments (single or lower house) globally was in the year of 2000-- 13.2%, in the year of 2017-- 23.4%. 39% of countries worldwide have used some form of quota system to increase women's representation in politics. Less than 1/3 of senior- and middle-management positions are held by women. 47% of world business leaders say they are in favour of gender quotas on corporate boards.Working together with governments, civil society, academia and other international agencies the programme will support efforts to increase the availability of data on gender equality and women's rights in order to inform policy and decision-making.For SDG it is mandatory to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. Equal rights to economic resources, property ownership and financial services female land rights or ownership should be given.She stated SDGs and Gender as crosscutting issue- Gender equality cuts across all 17 SDGs and is reflected in 45 targets and 54 indicators.She presented the data that in Bangladesh Context- Labour Force Participation M 81.9% F 35.6%, Seats in Parliament Male 79.4% Female 20.6% and Gender Pay Gap is 23.1%. Proportion on day time spent on unpaid care work --F 3 times higher than M while Ownership of Land M70% W13% and Women subjected to physical/sexual violence 1 in 4 while Education B 97.1% G98.8%She said priorities in Bangladesh should be to stop violence against women, end early marriage (some decline over time), recognise and reduce of unpaid care work, increase number of women in parliament (slowly increasing over time), policy and legal framework (women in legislative, judiciary and executive branches), raise women's human capabilities, increase their economic benefits, create environment for women's advancement, implement gender responsive budget.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established an inter-ministerial committee on SDG (Secretaries from 20 ministries). Mapping of ministries by targets, Ministries' action plans etc have largely been done.Government is to follow society, high-level political buy-in for pursuing a coherent policy and regulatory environment to mainstream the SDGs across sectors, localization of SDGs and proper planning, monitoring and implementation of the provision of gender responsive planning and budgetingShe highlighted the role of media to create an alternative discourse of the ideal image of womanhood, raise civic awareness on SDGs (gender equality and women's rights), develop and publish gender sensitive content, highlight positive stories including positive masculinities and encourage good practices within media institutions.