Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:55 AM
Home Business

India int'l carpentry show in Bengaluru from Feb 27

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BENGALURU, Feb 8:  The 11th edition of Indiawood, organised by NrnbergMesse, is the region's biggest knowledge sharing show for furniture manufacturing machinery, raw materials, panels, hardware, components and accessories.
It will be held from February 27-March 2, 2020 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru, India.
The five-day mega show will focus on carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization with the aim to drive Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry and establish India as one of the top manufacturing destinations in the region, in sync with Government of India's 'Make in India' vision. The Five dayshow expects heavy business enquiries from GCC states.
Spread over 65,000 sq. meters plus area with 5 dedicated themed halls and 12 country pavilions from Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Sweden, USA, Indiawood 2020 will host more than 875 exhibitors from over 50 countries.
"We are delighted to present the 11th edition of Indiawood, which has witnessed remarkable growth. The 2020 edition is expected to bring more exhibitors, visitors and newer technology and innovations to the forefront and will continue to remain the most important meeting place for the woodworking Industry in Indian subcontinent", said Peter Ottmann, CEO, NrnbergMesse GmbH.
Embraced by top international companies like BIESSE, FELDER, GRASS, HAFELE, HETTECH, HOMAG & many more from various product categories, Indiawood 2020 is all set to fuel the potential of the Indian wood working industry and establish the highest benchmarks in the exhibitions area.
Furniture and kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers have pre-registered for the event with great enthusiasm.
The show attracts visitors from all across the country and neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Middle East.    -Zawya


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5
India int'l carpentry show in Bengaluru from Feb 27
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking Division ANM Mahfuz
NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Chairman S M Parvez Tamal
UCB Asset Management Limited (UAML)
200pc import duty hike to hit toy business in India
Does India really have a Bangladeshi problem?


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft