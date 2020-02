Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking Division ANM Mahfuz















Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking Division ANM Mahfuz and Clean Fuel Filling Station Ltd Chief Executive Officer Masudur Rahim shaking hands after signing an agreement in presence of their colleagues at Prime bank Head office in the city recently. Under the agreement, Prime bank's Credit Cardholders will enjoy 0pc interest EMI facility on LPG Conversion at Clean Fuel filling Station Ltd.