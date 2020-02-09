

NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Chairman S M Parvez Tamal along with Vice-Chairman and Member of the Parliament Lakshmipur-2, Mohammad Shahid Islam, Managing Director and CEO Kazi Md. Talha, Directors, High officials and Executives, attends along with other participants, at the daylong 'Town Hall City Meet Business Conference' in Dhaka Zone at The Radisson Blu, Dhaka on Saturday. Bank's Chairman described various success of the bank in the year of 2019 and placed the bank's plan for the present year.