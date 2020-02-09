UCB Asset Management Limited (UAML)

After inaugurating UCB Asset Management Limited (UAML), a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) as the chief guest young industrialist and Bangladesh Association of Banks Vice Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, poses along with special guest Mohammed Shawkat Jamil; UAML Chairman Arif Quadri, and UAML CEO Sheikh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan at the Westin, Dhaka Thursday last. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury expects that UAML will play a vital role to fill the gap of professional wealth management service in the country.