Abul Kasem Khan new BUILD chairperson



Abul Kasem Khan

Abul Kasem Khan, former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has been nominated by DCCI to take over as the Chairperson of the Trustee Board of Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) for the year 2020-21.

He succeeds Mahbubul Alam, President of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) who was the Chairperson of BUILD for 2018-19, according to a press release.

Abul Kasem Khan is the Director of AK Khan & Co Ltd and Managing Director of AK Khan Telecom Ltd.

Asif Ibrahim, former Chairperson of BUILD and Syed Mohammad Tanvir, Director, CCCI have been nominated as new Trustee Board Members of BUILD respectively from Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

In addition to the new trustees, the Trustee Board for 2020 includes DCCI President Shams Mahmud, MCCI President Nihad Kabir, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, MCCI Secretary General Farooq Ahmed, DCCI Secretary Md. Joynal Abdin. BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum is in the Trustee Board as the Member Secretary.

BUILD is a Public Private Dialogue Platform supported by DCCCI, MCCI and CCCI officially providing secretarial support to the Private Sector Development Policy Coordination Committee headed by the Principal Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) since 2011.

BUILD features public private dialogue on five thematic areas - Tax, SMEs, Financial Sector and Trade and Investment, Sustainability and Green Growth.

It undertakes much of the analysis and advocacy to support the dialogue process, and assist in ensuring that BUILD develops specific, measurable and results-based recommendations for the Government to implement.















