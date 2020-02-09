Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:54 AM
Home Business

Abul Kasem Khan new BUILD chairperson

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Abul Kasem Khan

Abul Kasem Khan


Abul Kasem Khan, former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has been nominated by DCCI to take over as the Chairperson of the Trustee Board of Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) for the year 2020-21.
He succeeds Mahbubul Alam, President of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) who was the Chairperson of BUILD for 2018-19, according to a press release.
Abul Kasem Khan is the Director of AK Khan & Co Ltd and Managing Director of AK Khan Telecom Ltd.
Asif Ibrahim, former Chairperson of BUILD and Syed Mohammad Tanvir, Director, CCCI have been nominated as new Trustee Board Members of BUILD respectively from Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).
In addition to the new trustees, the Trustee Board for 2020 includes DCCI President Shams Mahmud, MCCI President Nihad Kabir, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, MCCI Secretary General Farooq Ahmed, DCCI Secretary Md. Joynal Abdin. BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum is  in the Trustee Board as the Member Secretary.
BUILD is a Public Private Dialogue Platform supported by DCCCI, MCCI and CCCI officially providing secretarial support to the Private Sector Development Policy Coordination Committee headed by the Principal Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) since 2011.
BUILD features public private dialogue on five thematic areas - Tax, SMEs, Financial Sector and Trade and Investment, Sustainability and Green Growth.
It undertakes much of the analysis and advocacy to support the dialogue process, and assist in ensuring that BUILD develops specific, measurable and results-based recommendations for the Government to implement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5
India int'l carpentry show in Bengaluru from Feb 27
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking Division ANM Mahfuz
NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Chairman S M Parvez Tamal
UCB Asset Management Limited (UAML)
200pc import duty hike to hit toy business in India
Does India really have a Bangladeshi problem?


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft