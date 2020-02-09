Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:54 AM
Home Business

Fed says risks to economy easing, but coronavirus in focus

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Federal Reserve Bank building in Washington, DC.

Federal Reserve Bank building in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, Feb 8: A "moderately" expanding US economy was slowed last year by a manufacturing slump and weak global growth, but key risks have receded and the likelihood of recession has declined, the US Federal Reserve said in its latest monetary policy report to the US Congress.
"Downside risks to the US outlook seem to have receded in the latter part of the year, as the conflicts over trade policy diminished somewhat, economic growth abroad showed signs of stabilizing, and financial conditions eased," the Fed said on Friday, noting that the US job market and consumer spending remained strong.
"The likelihood of a recession occurring over the next year has fallen noticeably in recent months," the Fed said, basing its conclusion on models of recession probabilities that incorporate the behavior of bond markets and other factors.
Among the risks the Fed did note: the fallout from the spreading outbreak of coronavirus in China, "elevated" asset values, and near-record levels of low-grade corporate debt that the Fed fears could become a problem in an economic downturn.
Concerns about the virus and the possible disruption to Chinese economic growth as a result of it sent stock markets lower on Friday, despite a strong US jobs report showing the economy added 225,000 jobs in January.
While a White House official on Friday said the likely impact on the United States will be "minimal," the disease has introduced an unexpected and unpredictable problem into an economic outlook that the Fed felt was starting to improve after a turbulent year.
Overall, the Fed said, risks to a more than decade long US recovery seemed to be easing following its three interest rate cuts in 2019 and evidence that a worldwide dip in trade and manufacturing "appears to be at an end."
"Consumer spending and services activity around the world continue to hold up," the Fed reported.
By law the Fed twice a year prepares a formal report for the US Congress on the state of the economy and monetary policy.
Much of its amounts to a review of recent events.
The new document repeats the Fed's assessment that the current level of the federal funds rate, in a range of between 1.5per cent and 1.75per cent was "appropriate" to keep the recovery on track.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5
India int'l carpentry show in Bengaluru from Feb 27
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking Division ANM Mahfuz
NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Chairman S M Parvez Tamal
UCB Asset Management Limited (UAML)
200pc import duty hike to hit toy business in India
Does India really have a Bangladeshi problem?


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft