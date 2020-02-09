Raab seeks ambitious Japan-Britain trade deal

TOKYO, Feb 8: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his Japanese counterpart agreed Saturday to seek an "ambitious, high standard" trade accord matching Japan's agreement with the EU.

Raab is on a four-nation Asian tour in his first major overseas trip since Britain left the European Union on January 31 after 47 years of membership.

He arrived in Tokyo Saturday morning from Australia on a two-day visit and held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo. -AFP







