Nippon Steel to stop output capacity on falling demand





The world's third-biggest steelmaker is setting aside $3.6 billion in charges and will close three blast furnaces in Japan, as it confronts a period of waning demand as Japan's population declines.

Nippon expects to book a record loss of 440 billion yen ($4 billion) this financial year, as a result of the charges from the closures, which also include smaller facilities in Japan and some production capacity overseas.

"Industrially, Japan is starting to look a lot like North America and Western Europe with a declining growth environment for steel demand and steel use domestically," Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank in Melbourne, said.

As Chinese steelmakers improve the quality of their products, he said Nippon Steel was recognizing the competitive landscape had changed, although he assumed the company could not yet have factored in the impact of the coronavirus on regional supply chains.

Akio Migita, executive vice president of Nippon Steel, told a news conference the US-China trade war had added to the challenges.

"We have been facing unprecedented harsh conditions with steel demand from the manufacturing industry declining and steel prices slumping amid the US-China trade war," he said.









A construction boom for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo has ended, while areas devastated by the 2011 tsunami have also been mostly rebuilt. Japan's biggest steelmaker by output will shut the Kure Works in Hiroshima, western Japan, which has two blast furnaces, by the end of September in 2023. -Reuters





