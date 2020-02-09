DCCI holds workshop on e-GP tender procedure





A total of 30 business professionals nominated by different prominent corporate houses and business organisations participated in the workshop.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, assistant registrar, procurement of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) conducted the workshop as the resource person.

According to the feedback from the participants, this workshop has broadened horizon of understanding and procedural matters which are very important in e-GP tender process.

The closing and certificate awarding ceremony of the programme was held today on the DBI premises. Mohammad Bashiruddin, vice-president of DCCI, was the chief guest.

He said e-GP tendering is the most important part of digital Bangladesh. "It's facilitating the procurement activities by the public agencies, procuring agencies and procuring entities (PEs).

Every person who wants to participate in government tender should clearly know about public procurement and e-GP system." DCCI Secretary and Executive Director of DBI offered the vote of thanks on the occasion.





















