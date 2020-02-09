Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:53 AM
Home Business

DCCI holds workshop on e-GP tender procedure

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

A two-day workshop on "Public Procurement and e-GP Tender Procedure"                        organised by Business Institute of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI)         ended on Saturday at its head office in the capital.
A total of 30 business professionals nominated by different prominent corporate houses and business organisations participated in the  workshop.
Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, assistant registrar, procurement of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) conducted the workshop as the resource person.
According to the feedback from the participants, this workshop has broadened horizon of understanding and procedural matters which are very important in e-GP tender process.
The closing and certificate awarding ceremony of the programme was held today on the DBI premises. Mohammad Bashiruddin, vice-president of DCCI, was the chief guest.
He said e-GP tendering is the most important part of digital Bangladesh. "It's facilitating the procurement activities by the public agencies, procuring agencies and procuring entities (PEs).
Every person who wants to participate in government tender should clearly know about        public procurement and e-GP system." DCCI Secretary and Executive Director of DBI offered the vote of thanks on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5
India int'l carpentry show in Bengaluru from Feb 27
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking Division ANM Mahfuz
NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Chairman S M Parvez Tamal
UCB Asset Management Limited (UAML)
200pc import duty hike to hit toy business in India
Does India really have a Bangladeshi problem?


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft