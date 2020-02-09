Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Business

ICMAB holds AGM, council election

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) held its 48th   annual general meeting (AGM on Friday in its auditorium at Nilkhet in the city.
President of ICMAB Abul Kalam Mazumdar presided over the meeting while its Secretary     Md Abdur Rahman Khan presented annual report for 2018-2019 fiscal, said a press release here on Saturday.
ICMAB Treasurer Prof Dr Swapan Kumar Bala presented the audited accounts and financial reports of the institute for 2018-2019 fiscal.
Jamal Ahmed Choudhury and Arif Khan, Vice Presidents of the Institute spoke in the conncluding session. Later, ICMAB president announced the names of elected members of new ICMAB Council.
They are A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin, Md. Mamunur Rashid, Md. Abdul Aziz, Md. Abdur Rahman Khan, Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Arif Khan, Abu Bakar Siddique, Md. Jasim Uddin Akond, Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam, Md. Kausar Alam, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Md. Munirul Islam, Abdul Matin Patwary.


