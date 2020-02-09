Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:53 AM
Business

Asia One picks up Evaly as fastest growing brand in BD

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Evaly has been recognised as the fastest growing brand in Bangladesh by popular international magazine Asia One, which also termed the company's Mohammad Rassel as most progressive Managing Director and CEO.
The recognition was officially announced on Friday night at a gala event by Asia One in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. As part of the recognition, the crest was handed over to Evaly and Mohamed Rassell.
The award was given to the Evaly and the Evaly founder for 2019-20 sessions in the "Services-Ecommerce" category in this year's event hosted by the 13h Asian Business and Social Forum.
On the occasion, the organizers told about Evaly that within a short period of time, Evaly has been able to create a brand of its own in Bangladesh.
At the same time, Evaly and its founder Mohammed Rassell are doing a great job in spreading ecommerce among the customer segments of the country.
Therefore, Evaly and Mohamed Rassell are the fast-growing brand of the country and business leader respectively in view of customers and industry stakeholders.
Asia One also offers detailed statistics on the monthly order of Evaly, product deliveries, net merchandise value and the upward progress of product types.


