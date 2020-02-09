BSFIC tenders to import 100,000  tonnes of sugar



Brazilian sugar

The last date of submission of tender papers for the supply is March 14 next.

The relevant authorities have also taken steps to import essential items and build reserves before Ramadan that starts in last week of April.

The demands of essentials rise as the affordable people tend to consume more during night after the day long fasting.

Bangladesh is largely depends on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes. Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from Brazil.

















