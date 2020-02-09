Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020
BSFIC tenders to import 100,000  tonnes of sugar

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Brazilian sugar

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) has floated an international tender to import 100,000 tonnes of sugar to secure supplies for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, officials said.
The last date of submission of tender papers for the supply is March 14 next.
The relevant authorities have also taken steps to import essential items and build reserves before Ramadan that starts in last week of April.
The demands of essentials rise as the affordable people tend to consume more during night after the day long fasting.
Bangladesh is largely depends on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes. Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from Brazil.


