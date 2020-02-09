Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:53 AM
Home Business

India budget proposes to restrict RMG imports from BD

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

The latest Indian budget, placed in the parliament on Saturday has proposed to restrict import readymade garments (RMG) from Bangladesh citing steady rise in imports adversely impacting Indian textile industry.
The budget has proposed to review the provisions of 'rules of origin' under the Customs Act         to 'check misuse of free trade agreement route and strengthening provisions relating to safeguard duty' according to The Hindu Business online.
Indian business lobbies demanded 'imposing safeguard duty' as per budget provisions to restrict readymade garment import from Bangladesh.
News portal RMG Bangladesh has carried the report on Saturday which said 'The Indian government is exploring avenue to contain the imports of textile and clothing from Bangladesh. It said the persistent rise in exports of Bangladeshi ready-made garment (RMG) products to India provoked the Indian textile lobbies to push the government restrain the flow.  
The review seeks to "check rising flow of textile (readymade garments) imports from Bangladesh," the report observed. It said India offers Bangladesh duty-free, quota-free market access under SAARC Free Trade Area (FTA) or SAFTA in 2011.
"Textiles played a crucial role in pushing Bangladeshi exports to India from $672 million          in 2016-17 to $1.04 billion during April-November period of 2018-19," said the HBL report. It said "During April-November this fiscal,total imports from Bangladesh stood at $781 million (annualised $1.17 billion),"
Bangladesh is the world's second-largest exporter of RMG and its "exports to India                   got a significant boost following the implementation of GST - which subsumed 12 per cent countervailing duty (CVD) - in July 2017."
"Countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam also enjoyed the benefits of the introduction of GST. But, Bangladesh made the most of it," according to HBL report. "What particularly drew the attention of the Indian textile industry was the absence of the minimum value addition criteria in SAFTA," the report pointed out.




"Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) was apprehensive that the loophole might        be used for diversion of Chinese man-made fibre-based garments through Bangladesh," it continued.
As amending of SAFTA is not possible now, the report, quoting Mr Sanjay Jain, managing director of TT Ltd as saying India might consider 'imposing safeguard duty' as per budget provisions.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Role of Government and Media in Empowering Women-SDG 5
India int'l carpentry show in Bengaluru from Feb 27
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking Division ANM Mahfuz
NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Chairman S M Parvez Tamal
UCB Asset Management Limited (UAML)
200pc import duty hike to hit toy business in India
Does India really have a Bangladeshi problem?


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft