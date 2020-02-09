Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:53 AM
Nominal wage rate up by 6.56pc in January

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

Country' nominal wage rate index (WRI) increased by 6.56 per cent in January this year over the same period of last year, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
It also showed that WRI for agriculture posted 6.77 per cent growth during the period under review.
WRI for industry and services sectors also increased by 6.14 per cent and 6.52 per cent respectively in the first month of the current calendar year over the same month of 2019.
The WRI index represents average monthly wage rate of low paid skilled and un-skilled labourers of 44 occupations. Of these, 11 occupations are from agriculture sector, 22 occupations from industry sector and 11 occupations from service sector.
Being a nominal wage rate index, it doesn't tell anything about the growth or decline of real wage.


