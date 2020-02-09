Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Business

Accounts Numbers Grow Significantly

Transaction thru agent banking exceeded Tk 151b in October

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Business Correspondent

Transaction through agent banking increased by 27.41 per cent or Tk 3,265.1 crore in October last year as its popularity as a cost efficient transfer service grew in recent time.
As per the latest Bangladesh Bank data, transaction through agent banking outlets increased to  Tk 15,178 crore (151.78 billion) in October last year from Tk 11,912.9 crore a month ago. Officials of the central bank said that several banks had managed to reap benefits of agent banking by way of facilitating the customers.
Although deposit mobilisation by using agent banking channel has increased on daily basis, loan disbursement through agent banks channel remained very poor, they said. Banks were either shy of or reluctant to issue credit through the agent banking channel, leaving unutilised the new banking model in this respect, BB officials said.
They said banks should disburse loan through agents banking to rural people as they are also polling handsome deposits through this channel. If banks fail to do so, it means that bankers are pooling fund from the rural people and switching it to urban areas for use by rich people. It will defeat the very purpose of agent banking.  
The BB data showed that banks pooled Tk 6,501 crore from agent banking system in October including Tk 4,735.9 crore from rural areas and Tk 1,770 crore from the urban areas.
Deposit collection in October was 7.01 per cent or Tk 426.2 crore higher than Tk 6,079.7 crore collection in September last year. Against this deposit collection, banks however disbursed only Tk 39.6 crore in October. The figure was Tk 28.6 crore in September.
Meanwhile, the number of agent banking accounts increased by 12.52 per cent, which grew to 4,96,652 from 44,60,418 in October and 39,63,766 a month ago.
The BB data also showed that the number of transaction through agent banking increased by 25.29 per cent or 10.99 lakh to 54.46 lakh in October last year from 43.47 lakh in the previous month. The number of agent banking outlets increased to 16,511 at the end of October from 15,981 at the end of September last year.


