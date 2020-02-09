Spices go up as coronavirus hit supply sources in China



Two salesmen await arrival of customer at a grocery shop in Dhaka, where price hike almost drove away spice consumers following coronavirus outbreak in China, the main spice exporter to Bangladesh.

It follows unexpected rise in the price of onion from last week and many fear that the price would stay unusually high till the month of Ramadan, now only few months from now.

Bangladesh depends on imported spices such as ginger, garlic, cardamom, onion and such others from China. The outbreak of coronavirus has already created panic and traders are citing higher cost and risk in such imports to justify sudden rise in prices of spices.

Business sources said importers are not opening L/Cs to import these items waiting to see its impact. For these reasons, prices of these items claimed to have been rising. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi however has ruled out immediate impact of coronavirus however asking trading circles to keep watch.

Md Asad said prices of Chinese ginger and garlic had increased at an unusual rate over the week-end. Chinese ginger was sold at Tk 100 per kg in the past weeks but it was selling at Tk 140 to Tk 150. Garlic from China sold at Tk 120 to Tk 125 in the last week while it was selling at Tk 160 to Tk 170 per kg Saturday.

Visiting different kitchen market in the capital on Saturday this correspondent found the prices of different vegetable were also on the high side and increased by Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg over the last week.

Cauliflowers were retailing at Tk 40 apiece and cabbage at Tk 30 to Tk 40 in the city's kitchen markets. Aubergine was selling for Tk 50 to Tk 60 a kg, papaya for Tk 25, bitter gourds for Tk 60 to Tk 70, okra for Tk 50, cucumber for Tk 30 to Tk 40, carrot for Tk 50 and tomatoes for Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg.

Bottle gourds for Tk 70 to Tk 80 apiece, Green chili sold at Tk 60-80 per kg while Radish sold for Tk 20-30, beans for Tk 40-50 per kg.

Forhad Hossain, a vegetable trader at the Segun Bagicha told the Daily Observer, "The season for selling winter commodities is coming to its close. So their prices have increased. Besides, their supply are falling short due to untimely rainy weather, further pushing prices up."

Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 150 per kg while chicken (local) at Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) sold at 200 to Tk 250 per piece.

Prices of fish remained unchanged. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180.

Meanwhile, the prices of unpacked soybean and palm oil have increased by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per liter over the past week.

"We're now selling unpacked soybean at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per liter, palm oil at Tk 90 to 100, per one-liter container, soybean oil at Tk 110, a five-liter container at Tk 500 to Tk 520," Shamsur Rahman, a vendor at Kawranbazar, said.

















