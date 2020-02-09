Video
Three By-Polls

AL starts selling nomination forms

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The ruling party Awami League started the sale of its nomination forms for the upcoming by-elections in three vacant parliamentary constituencies.
Aspiring candidates for joining the by-election race have started collecting the nomination papers.
General secretary of Bangladesh Krishok League Umme Kulsum Smrity collected her nomination form  for Gaibandha -3 while former Awami league leader Mizanur Rahman Jony and former vice- president of district Awami league Dr Abdur Rahim Khan also collected their forms for Bagherhat -4
Nomination forms selling that began on Saturday will be run from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the political office of the party president in the capital's Dhanmondi.
Candidates of Awami League's nomination for the by-elections of Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3, and Bagerhat-4 constituencies of the Jatiya Sangsad can collect and submit the nomination forms from February 8 to February 14.
The Election Commission on February 6 announced schedule for by-elections to Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 constituencies fixing the voting on March 21.


