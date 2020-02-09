Antarctica records 18.3C, its hottest temperature ever





Antarctica's peninsula - the area that points towards South America - is one of the fastest warming places on earth, heating by almost 3C over the past 50 years, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Almost all the region's glaciers are melting. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Antarctica - and anywhere on Earth - was at the Russian Vostok station, when temperatures dropped to -89.2C on 21 July 1983.

Previous research from 2012 found the current rate of warming in the region was almost unprecedented over the past 2000 years. The Esperanza reading breaks the record for the Antarctic continent. The record for the Antarctic region - that is, everywhere south of 60 degrees latitude - is 19.8C, taken on Signy Island in January 1982.

The Esperanza station boasts one of the longest-running temperature records on all of Antarctica, dating back to 1961. Renwick said the reading would have to be verified, but that the station was generally trustworthy. He also said the particular high reading was probably a combination of the climate crisis and local weather patterns, as strong northwestern winds blow down the mountains, bringing warmer temperatures.

Argentina also reported another record breaking temperature Thursday at its Marambio base, also on the peninsula, which saw its hottest February day since 1971. That base reached a temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius (approximately 57.4 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking its Feb. 24, 2013 record of 13.8 degrees Celsius (approximately 56.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

The previous record-high temperature for the Antarctic continent was also recorded at the Esperanza base, according to WMO. On March 24, 2015, the base reported a reading of 17.5 degrees Celsius (approximately 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

Prof James Renwick, a climate scientist at Victoria University of Wellington, was a member of an ad-hoc World Meteorological Organization committee that has verified previous records in Antarctica.

He said Australia it was likely the committee would be reconvened to check the new Esperanza record. He said: "Of course the record does need to be checked, but pending those checks, it's a perfectly valid record and that [temperature] station is well maintained."

"The reading is impressive as it's only five years since the previous record was set and this is almost one degree centigrade higher. It's a sign of the warming that has been happening there that's much faster than the global average.

"To have a new record set that quickly is surprising but who knows how long that will last? Possibly not that long at all." He said the temperature record at Esperanza was one of the longest-running on the whole continent.

Australian National University climate scientist Nerilie Abram, who has worked on the peninsula's James Ross Island, told The Guardian that it sometimes gets warm enough to wear a t-shirt. "It's an area that's warming very quickly," she said. "To have a new record set that quickly is surprising but who knows how long that will last?" Renwick told The Guardian. "Possibly not that long at all."

The news comes as the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service declared this past January the warmest January on record. Parts of Antarctica were among the regions that saw temperatures "much above average" for the month, the service said.

This was also the fourth January in a row in which the service recorded a below average sea ice extent in Antarctica. At 4.6 million kilometers squared (approximately 1.8 million square miles), it was around 17 percent below the 1981 to 2010 average. -AFP





















