Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Accused in journo Sumon attack case sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Saturday sent Ismail Hossain, an accused in the case for attacking journalist Mostafizur Rahman Sumon during city polls, to jail on completion of his remand
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Sayeed passed the order, rejecting his bail prayer.
On Wednesday night, police arrested Ismail, 20, from the capital's Rayerbazar area. Sumon, a crime reporter of online news portal Agami News, came under attack while he was taking photos of a gathering of Awami League activists in Rayerbazar area on the election day.
Wielding sharp weapons, followers of AL-backed councillor-elect Md Hossain Khokon swooped on him and snatched his mobile set.
Sumon was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with head injuries. He also filed a case with Mohammadpur Police Station on February 3.


