Dr Kamal calls upon people to oust govt





"As the owners, people across the country have to come forward. Without involvement of the common people, it will be a farce to celebrate the country's 50 years of independence," Kamal Hossain added.

The Oikyafront chief came up with the remark while addressing a protest rally on Saturday organised by Jatiya Oikyafront held at Dhaka Reports Unity (DRU) protesting completion of two years of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in jail.

Dr Kamal demanded that the government immediately release BNP chief Khaleda Zia from jail.

"It's regrettable that we still need to seek the release of a state prisoner even after 48 years of independence," he added.

He said, "The government should be formed through a truly free, fair and credible election. The majority in parliament will form the government."

"The country's people are still deprived when the country's 50 years of independence are going to be observed. We can't accept the forcible grabbing of state power by the government depriving people of their rights," the Oikyafront chief said.

Kamal called upon the government to quit as soon as possible. "There is no option to call the government to step down from power, we must kick them out," he added.























