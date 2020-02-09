Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:52 AM
City News

3 trees burnt inside DU

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
DU Correspondent

Fire gutted a years old Albizia (Karoi) tree and two others inside Dhaka University (DU) campus on early Saturday.
Two fire fighting unit of Palashi barrack doused the blaze after 30 minutes of its massive flame broke out around 3:58am at Mall Chattar area, said Anoy Ghosh, station officer of the barrack.
Firefighters initially assumed that the sweepers set fire at the dry leaves as part of burning waste and later, the fire touched the almost dry years-old tree.
"Three university students went to our office riding a motor bike and notified us. We rushed to the spot and found three trees were burning", said Anoy Ghosh.
"We also doused the fire on dry leaves in nearby scattered places," Anoy added.



