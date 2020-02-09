Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:52 AM
Home City News

FF killed in Ctg road crash

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 8: A freedom fighter was killed in a road accident at Shitolpur Bogula Bazar in Sitakunda upazila on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Shofi, 75, a resident of Shitolpur Bogula Bazar area.
Chairman of Sonaimuri union parishad and Awami League leader Monir Ahmed said freedom fighter Md Shofi was killed being hit by a private car in the afternoon.
Mentioning that the body was sent to the morgue, Md Alauddin Talukdar, ASI of Chattogram Medical College Hostipal police outpost, said the doctors declared the freedom fighter dead after he was brought to the hospital for treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 trees burnt inside DU
People complain of unusual delay in passport delivery
FF killed in Ctg road crash
BIWTA removing garbage from Turag River
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Collaborative efforts needed to detect leprosy cases: Experts
Campus News
Two Garo youth held with firearm


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft