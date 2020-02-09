FF killed in Ctg road crash

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 8: A freedom fighter was killed in a road accident at Shitolpur Bogula Bazar in Sitakunda upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Shofi, 75, a resident of Shitolpur Bogula Bazar area.

Chairman of Sonaimuri union parishad and Awami League leader Monir Ahmed said freedom fighter Md Shofi was killed being hit by a private car in the afternoon.

Mentioning that the body was sent to the morgue, Md Alauddin Talukdar, ASI of Chattogram Medical College Hostipal police outpost, said the doctors declared the freedom fighter dead after he was brought to the hospital for treatment.













