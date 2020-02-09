Video
BIWTA removing garbage from Turag River

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020

KERANIGANJ, Feb 8: Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) started cleaning the Turag River on Friday morning to save the water body.
Abdus Samad, senior secretary of Shipping Ministry inaugurated the work in presence of officials from ministry, BIWTA, Gazipur City Corporation, river police and Water Development Board.
The four-hour drive started from 9:00am.
Samad said waste was being dumped in the river from Tongi Bazar in broad daylight. He requested the locals and the city corporation not to throw garbage in the river.
"It has turned into a dead river as the Gazipur City Corporation did not take any initiative in the last one year to save it.
He said the local people should come forward to save the river for healthy environment.
Dhaka River Port Joint Director AKM Arif Uddin said that the water flow will be restored by removing the garbage.
Earlier on January 30 last year, the High Court declared the Turag River as a legal/juristic person or a living being to save the river from illegal encroachment.    -UNB


