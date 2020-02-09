4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city





The 4th Bangladesh National Round of the 61st Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, 2020 began on Thursday (February 6), at the University of Asia Pacific - UAP in Dhaka, ended yesterday.University of Dhaka titled Champion and University of Chittagong Runner-up among the 24 teams. More than 150 law students participated in the competition.This year, the national round is organized by Jessup Bangladesh in association with International Law Students Association Bangladesh (ILSA), Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training (OPDAT)- US Department of Justice (DoJ), University of Asia Pacific - UAP, UQEEL and Old Bailey Chambers (OBC).There were awards given in several categories.University of Asia Pacific (UAP) stood third amongst all the teams. Rifat Z Khan from University of Dhaka bagged the Best Mooter award for her excellent performance. University of Chittagong received the Best Memorial award.