Eight kill selves in Barishal in January





A newly-married woman killed self by taking poison in Khanjapur Village of Gaurnadi Upazila on January 27.

Deceased Koly Akhter, 18, was the wife of Shahin Bepary of the village.

Deceased's Family sources said Koly married Shahin four months back as per the decision of her relatives. As she did not accept the marriage, she took poison on the day.

Family members rushed her to Gaurnadi Upazila Heath Complex first, but she died on way to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Officer-in-Charge of Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) Golam Sarwar confirmed the incident. A female student of Karfa Ideal College in Wazirpur Upazila killed self by taking poison on January 26.

Deceased Nandita Halder, 17, was the daughter of Parimal Halder of Munsir Taluk Village in the upazila.

Nandita was rushed to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex in critical condition and died there at night.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy on next morning.

Two honours class students of Government BM College and Muladi Degree College killed selves in separate incidents in the district on January 24.

The deceased were identified as Setu Rani Roy, 19, daughter of Sada Nandan Roy of Boalia Village in Banaripara Upazila, and an honours first year student at Government BM College, and Tania Akhter, 22, daughter of Alamgir Hossen of Char Pukuria Village in Hizla Upazila, and an honours third year student of Muladi Degree College.

Setu killed self by hanging due to failure in love affair. On the other hand, Tania killed self by taking poison as she was forced by her parents to marry one Maidul Islam of Kalikapur area in Mehendiganj Upazila.

Tania was rushed to SBMCH in critical condition where she died under treatment.

Police sent both the bodies to SBMCH for autopsies on the following day.

An SSC candidate of the city committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house on January 8.

Deceased Suraiya Akhter Ety, 16, was the daughter of Matiur Rahman of Battala area in the city.

Deceased's family sources claimed Ety killed self due to reprobation of her parents centring her irregularity in study.

Police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH for an autopsy.

Two hanging bodies were recovered in separate incidents in Wazirpur and Agailjhara upazilas on January 5.

Police recovered a hanging body from Jalla Village in Wazirpur Upazila on January 5.

Deceased Noni Baroi, 22, was the son of Hiralal Baroi of Pirerpar Village in the upazila. Sub-Inspector (SI) of Wazirpur PS Mokter Hossen confirmed the incident, and said the body was sent to SBMCH for an autopsy.

On the other hand, another body was recovered from Beluhar Village under Ratnapur Union in Agailjhara Upazila on the same day.

Deceased Tazul Islam was the son of Mainuddin Hawlader of the area, and an SSC candidate of this year.

Police said Tazul killed self by hanging due to reprobation of his guardians for failure in SSC test examinations.

Police recovered a woman's body from Ahuti Batara Village in Razihar Union under Agailjhara Upazila on January 3.

Deceased Rita Halder, 32, was the wife of Paltan Halder of the village, and mother of two children.









Agailjhara PS SI Saiful Islam confirmed the incident adding that, Rita committed suicide at her house due to poverty.





