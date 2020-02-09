Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:51 AM
Home Countryside

37 CC cameras installed at Gurudaspur to reduce crime

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Feb 8: Gurudaspur Upazila Administration installed 37 close circuit (CC) cameras at different points of the upazila to reduce crime.
In this connection, an inaugural function was held at Chanchkoir Bazaar of the upazila on Wednesday with Shamsul Haque Sheikh, a distinguished trader of Gurudaspur Upazila, in the chair.
Liton Kumar Saha, police super of Natore, attended the function as chief guest and inaugurated the programme.
At that time, Anwar Hossain, upazila chairman, Mojharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station, and Anarul Islam, inspector (investigation) of the PS were also present.
The main promoter of the programme was Mojharul Islam, OC of Gurudaspur PS.
In the meeting, he said, 37 CC cameras were set at different important places of the upazila to curb all kinds of crime.  He expected that the criminals would be identified quickly through these cameras.
On the other hand, the chief guest Liton Kumar Saha said, it is the first time that the CC cameras were installed in Gurudaspur Upazila out of other six upazilas of Natore. The rest upazilas will be brought under CC camera by turn.


