37 CC cameras installed at Gurudaspur to reduce crime





In this connection, an inaugural function was held at Chanchkoir Bazaar of the upazila on Wednesday with Shamsul Haque Sheikh, a distinguished trader of Gurudaspur Upazila, in the chair.

Liton Kumar Saha, police super of Natore, attended the function as chief guest and inaugurated the programme.

At that time, Anwar Hossain, upazila chairman, Mojharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station, and Anarul Islam, inspector (investigation) of the PS were also present.

The main promoter of the programme was Mojharul Islam, OC of Gurudaspur PS.

In the meeting, he said, 37 CC cameras were set at different important places of the upazila to curb all kinds of crime. He expected that the criminals would be identified quickly through these cameras.

On the other hand, the chief guest Liton Kumar Saha said, it is the first time that the CC cameras were installed in Gurudaspur Upazila out of other six upazilas of Natore. The rest upazilas will be brought under CC camera by turn.





























