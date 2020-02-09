Ways to produce maize at large scale discussed





In recent days, the fields of maize, a high value crop, are being attacked with the FAW making the farmers much worried about the crop and its desired production, they said.

They came up with the comments while addressing a day-long workshop titled "FAW Management" held in the conference room of deputy director (DD) of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) at Khamarbari of the town.

With the financial support of Food and Agriculture Organisation, Entomology Department of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Mymensingh arranged the workshop in cooperation with Gaibandha DAE.

DD of the DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman addressed the function as chief guest while Additional DD (Plant Protection) Abul Kalam Azad conducted the workshop as moderator.

Professor Dr Mohammad Mohir Uddin and Professor Dr Gopal Chandra Pal of Entomology Department of BAU made their presentation on the theme and said the FAW is an insect native to tropical or subtropical regions in the Americas.

FAW which was first detected in Central and Western Africa early 2016, has quickly spread across virtually all over the Sub-Saharan Africa, and in July 2018, it was confirmed in the maize fields of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana states of India, they also said.

By December 2018, caterpillar FAW had been reportedly found in some maize fields in Kushtia and Chuadanga of Bangladesh side by side in Sri Lanka and Thailand, they added.

It has spread in about 38 courtiers till now, and it can travel up to 100 km in one night, they said adding that a female moth can lay up to 1,000 eggs in her lifetime and an egg takes two to three days to be mature.

FAW has become a threat to the farmers as it feeds the seedling plants at the early growing season of rice, sorghum, millet, sugarcane, vegetable crops, and the maize plants during the appearance of corn kernels, they termed.

In this connection, the agriculture officials, particularly the field level sub-assistant officers (SAAOs), can play significant role in controlling the spread of this insecticide, they mentioned.

They urged the farmers to apply pheromone and light trap technologies and advised them to use SNPV, Proclaim, Success and Tracer as pesticides in the affected fields to save their crop from the FAW.

DD of DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman said the attack of the FAW is in its primary stage here and the SAAOs were imparted need-based training on FAW management from the Wheat and Maize Research Institute, Chuadanga and DAE additional director's office in Rangpur. The maize farmers of the district are alert and have been made aware about the FAW and its controlling management to save 14,250 hectares of land brought under maize farming this season, the DD also said.

A total of 70 upazila agriculture officers, agriculture extension officers, assistant agriculture officers and SAAOs of DAE, and the officers from Agriculture Training Institute, Horticulture Centre and District Seed Certification Agency, NGO representatives and farmers took part in the workshop.



















