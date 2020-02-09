SENBAG, NOAKHALI, Feb 8: The News Editor of Dainik Atma-Adhikar Newspaper and Senbag Press Club Senior Member Abdul Jalil died at Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital on Friday at 5:30pm. He was 56.

He was suffering from many complications for long.

Alhaj Morshed Alam, MP, Upazila Chairman Jafor Ahmed Chowdhury, Vice-Chairman Golam Kabir, Mayor Abu Jafor Tipu, Upazila National Party President Hasan Manzur, Vice-President Dulal, Advocate Abdul Azim Malik, Senbag Press Club President Feroz Alom Regan and General Secretary Amir Hossain Liton expressed their grief in this connection.

Journalist Jalil left a son, a daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.






















