Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:51 AM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, Feb 8: The News Editor of Dainik Atma-Adhikar Newspaper and Senbag Press Club Senior Member Abdul Jalil died at Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital on Friday at 5:30pm. He was 56.
He was suffering from many complications for long.
Alhaj Morshed Alam, MP, Upazila Chairman Jafor Ahmed Chowdhury, Vice-Chairman Golam Kabir, Mayor Abu Jafor Tipu, Upazila National Party President Hasan Manzur, Vice-President Dulal, Advocate Abdul Azim Malik, Senbag Press Club President Feroz Alom Regan and General Secretary Amir Hossain Liton expressed their grief in this connection.
Journalist Jalil left a son, a daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


