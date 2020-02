PANCHAGARH, Feb 8: A five-year-old child drowned in the Karatoa River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Sumaya Akhter was the daughter of Sobhan of Rajnagar area in the upazila. Locals said Sumaya was bathing in the river about 1:30pm. Suddenly, she drowned in it.

Later, locals rescued and took her to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital where she was declared dead.