Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:51 AM
Home Countryside

Govt firm to ensure quality education: Dipu Moni

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 8: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, here on Saturday said the present government is working relentlessly to ensure quality of education for development of the country through improving skilled human resources.
"We have adopted diversified measures including infrastructural development, teacher training and recruitment of quality teachers to ensure quality of education for achieving the sustainable development goals," she also said. She was addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day "Glorious 48th Founding Anniversary and Reunion" celebration programme of Government Bangabandhu College (GBC) on its playground at Belfulia of Rupsha Upazila as chief guest.
Among others, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossen, district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Advocate Sujit Kumar Adhikary, Jashore Education Board Chairman Md Mollah Amir Hossain, district AL Vice President Mollah Jalal Uddin, city AL GS MDA Babul Rana, and Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah addressed the function as special guests while Principal of GBC Sarder Ferdous Ahmed was in the chair.
"We are promoting knowledge-based education to develop skilled human resources to turn Bangladesh into a middle-income country. Education without skills will create a burden for the family as well as the nation," the minister added.
Principals of different colleges, officials of local government bodies, about 5,000 students and over 100 teachers, also took part in the programme.
In the morning, the minister laid the foundation stone of the  Shaheed Minar at Belfulia Islamia Secondary School and inaugurated the 'Child Integrity and Shishu Bangabandhu Forum' at Belfulia Government Primary School.
Earlier, the minister laid the foundation stone of Sheikh Abu Naser academic building and inaugurated safe keeping room for women students of the college and 'Digital Campus'.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13-year completion of Bidya Niketon High School in Narayanganj City
Artistes performing at a function that was held to mark the "Mujib Barsha"
Eight kill selves in Barishal in January
37 CC cameras installed at Gurudaspur to reduce crime
Ways to produce maize at large scale discussed
Obituary
Minor drowns in Panchagarh
Govt firm to ensure quality education: Dipu Moni


Latest News
DUCSU against unified admission test for universities
Ex-cop, FF slaughtered in Chattogram
China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital
Four more arrested
Int’l Conference on Biotechnology begins at DU
Father 'beaten dead' by son
Bangladesh has nothing to do with Shamima, reiterates FM
Bangladesh look to make history
12 Indian fishermen arrested
Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts: Quader
Most Read News
AL nomination forms collection from today
Jalil Mammedquluzadeh’s “MOTHER’S BOOK”
4th Bangladesh National Round of Jessup Moot Court Competition
 Valentine Special Recipe
Through the rhymes
Photo exhibition by Golam Kasem Daddy opens at Drik Gallery
PM returns home from Italy today
Now coronavirus halts our development projects
Expenses of witness: A comparative legal overview
“Tired, I can barely move my fingers”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft