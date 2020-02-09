Govt firm to ensure quality education: Dipu Moni





KHULNA, Feb 8: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, here on Saturday said the present government is working relentlessly to ensure quality of education for development of the country through improving skilled human resources."We have adopted diversified measures including infrastructural development, teacher training and recruitment of quality teachers to ensure quality of education for achieving the sustainable development goals," she also said. She was addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day "Glorious 48th Founding Anniversary and Reunion" celebration programme of Government Bangabandhu College (GBC) on its playground at Belfulia of Rupsha Upazila as chief guest.Among others, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossen, district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Advocate Sujit Kumar Adhikary, Jashore Education Board Chairman Md Mollah Amir Hossain, district AL Vice President Mollah Jalal Uddin, city AL GS MDA Babul Rana, and Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah addressed the function as special guests while Principal of GBC Sarder Ferdous Ahmed was in the chair."We are promoting knowledge-based education to develop skilled human resources to turn Bangladesh into a middle-income country. Education without skills will create a burden for the family as well as the nation," the minister added.Principals of different colleges, officials of local government bodies, about 5,000 students and over 100 teachers, also took part in the programme.In the morning, the minister laid the foundation stone of the Shaheed Minar at Belfulia Islamia Secondary School and inaugurated the 'Child Integrity and Shishu Bangabandhu Forum' at Belfulia Government Primary School.Earlier, the minister laid the foundation stone of Sheikh Abu Naser academic building and inaugurated safe keeping room for women students of the college and 'Digital Campus'.