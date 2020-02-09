Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020, 8:51 AM
Countryside

Five to die for killing minor boy in Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Feb 8: A court here on Wednesday sentenced five persons to death and fined each of them Tk 5,000 for killing a four-year-old boy.
The convicts are: Md Jewel Hossrn, 30, and his brother Zillur Rahman, 25, Mamunur Rashid, 25, Firoz Kabir, 25, and Kabir Sagor, 30. They all are residents of Kadim Nagar Village in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district.
Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.
However, six other accused were acquitted as their guilt was not proved.
Public Prosecutor Mehbub Hasan Chowdhury Liton said the convicts abducted Parash Saha, son of their co-villager Keshab Chandra Saha, on November 11, 2015, for ransom.
Later, the body was found in a mango orchard at Kazipara Village in the upazila.
Police first detained Jewel and his brother Zillur in this connection. Later, other convicts were arrested.
The court began the trial after police submitted charge-sheet accusing 11 persons before the court.


