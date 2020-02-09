

Rajshahi City protection dyke faces erosion threat

During the last year's rainy season, sand bags were dumped on emergency basis at some points of the dyke to protect it from erosion. But, no steps have been taken yet for permanent protection in this dry season.

Due to the damage in the barrage, Nawabganj Ghoshpara and Sreerampur areas of the city are under the threat of erosion the next rainy season.

As the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) here is not taking any step to reform and protect the dyke, people living on the Padma Riverbank are afraid to lose their houses the next rainy season.

They urged the authority concerned to renovate the dyke as soon as possible.

Local sources said the dyke areas from Police Line to Nawabganj Ghoshpara, Keshabpur Ghoshpara and Goalpara of the city have been largely damaged.

A recent visit to the areas found sand bags were dumped at some risky points. About 1,500 people who live in the areas feared erosion of their houses by the river.

Liza Begum, 30, of Keshabpur Goalpara area said the blocks of the dyke near her house have been washed away by the strong current of the Padma River in October last year. The blocks were also washed away in 2018. Sand bags were dumped in this connection in 2018 and 2019. But, locals are worried as no steps are being taken for permanent protection of the dyke this year.

Local Asgar Ali alleged that huge public money is misappropriated in the name of the dyke's protection every year.

On December 21 last year, local lawmaker Fazle Hossain Badshah visited Sreerampur area. Then he said he talked on the issue with local BWDB officers. He assured of taking steps in this connection very soon.

Executive Engineer of Rajshahi BWDB Kohinoor Alam said a project proposal in this connection has already been sent to the concerned ministry.

He also said a big project from Talaimari to Nawabganj Ghoshpara of the city is being processed. If water comes to the river before the start of the permanent renovation work, the situation would be faced on emergency basis, he added.

















RAJSHAHI, Feb 8: The city protection dyke is likely to be eroded if steps are not taken to save it before the next monsoon season.During the last year's rainy season, sand bags were dumped on emergency basis at some points of the dyke to protect it from erosion. But, no steps have been taken yet for permanent protection in this dry season.Due to the damage in the barrage, Nawabganj Ghoshpara and Sreerampur areas of the city are under the threat of erosion the next rainy season.As the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) here is not taking any step to reform and protect the dyke, people living on the Padma Riverbank are afraid to lose their houses the next rainy season.They urged the authority concerned to renovate the dyke as soon as possible.Local sources said the dyke areas from Police Line to Nawabganj Ghoshpara, Keshabpur Ghoshpara and Goalpara of the city have been largely damaged.A recent visit to the areas found sand bags were dumped at some risky points. About 1,500 people who live in the areas feared erosion of their houses by the river.Liza Begum, 30, of Keshabpur Goalpara area said the blocks of the dyke near her house have been washed away by the strong current of the Padma River in October last year. The blocks were also washed away in 2018. Sand bags were dumped in this connection in 2018 and 2019. But, locals are worried as no steps are being taken for permanent protection of the dyke this year.Local Asgar Ali alleged that huge public money is misappropriated in the name of the dyke's protection every year.On December 21 last year, local lawmaker Fazle Hossain Badshah visited Sreerampur area. Then he said he talked on the issue with local BWDB officers. He assured of taking steps in this connection very soon.Executive Engineer of Rajshahi BWDB Kohinoor Alam said a project proposal in this connection has already been sent to the concerned ministry.He also said a big project from Talaimari to Nawabganj Ghoshpara of the city is being processed. If water comes to the river before the start of the permanent renovation work, the situation would be faced on emergency basis, he added.