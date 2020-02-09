Video
Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Father, daughter detained for murdering in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 9 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Feb 8: Detective Branch of Police arrested two persons for murdering a man and burning his body in Baranja Village of Dupchanchia Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
The arrested persons are Rupali Begum and his father Abdur Rahman of the same area.
Superintend of Police (SP) Ashraf Bhuiyan confirmed the news in a press release on Saturday noon.
According to the press release, the deceased was identified as Selim Pramanik, 32, son of Kafir Uddin of Khidirpara area.
With the help of her father and three others, Rupali slaughtered Selim and burnt his body in a cropland in Berunja Village on Tuesday evening. Rupali and Selim had an extramarital affair since long. Following a dispute, Selim was killed.
 Police are trying to arrest the other accused, the SP added.


